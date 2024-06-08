Can Gray speed up Hibs clear-out?

David Gray's appointment as Hibs boss seems to have left some fans conflicted.

A club legend stepping into the role is always risky business, with the threat of a legacy tainted if things start to unravel.

On BBC Radio Scotland, Hibs fans Matty Fairnie and Colin Wilkinson of the Longbangers podcast were feeling positive about Gray's prospects on a permanent basis.

"It was one of those worst-kept-secret appointments," Fairnie said.

"I know some people felt we should have gone for a bit more experience, but Gray has been getting groomed for this role for four or five years.

"There's a whole structural change going on at Hibs. Malky Mackay has to make sure Gray's got all the support that he needs to succeed in the role.

"I think he's going to do a great job, I really do".

Gray took the reins at Easter Road on a caretaker basis on four occasions before finally being able to call the job his own.

Those experiences should serve the 36-year-old well after working alongside a variety of coaches, says Wilkinson.

"He will have learned a lot under the managers he's worked with at Hibs," he said. "He'll know what not to do.

"If we brought an outsider in, we'd be saying they need time to build the squad. Gray will know who needs to go and who he needs to bring in."