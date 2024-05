David Gray remains prominent among the leading contenders to replace Nick Montgomery as Hibernian head coach, with the Easter Road club reluctant to pay compensation for a more experienced manager in a job. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alan Stubbs, who led Hibernian to the Scottish Cup in 2016, reckons his old club should make Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes their number one target. (Scotsman)

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish gossip.