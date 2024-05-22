Gray scores 21 and Atlanta rallies to defeat Dallas 83-78 in its WNBA home opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and the Atlanta Dream rallied in the second half to win its home opener, defeating the Dallas Wings 83-78 on Tuesday night.

The Dream rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, taking the lead at 63-62 on a Naz Hillmon layup early in the fourth quarter. With seven minutes left, Aerial Powers buried an 18-footer for a 69-64 Atlanta lead.

The teams then traded baskets until a second-chance 3-pointer from Gray gave the Dream a 74-68 lead with five minutes to go. Monique Billings hit two free throws to draw Dallas within 80-76 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Teaira McCowan hit a pair from the line to cut it to 81-78 with 40 seconds left.

With 13 seconds left, McCowan fouled Powers while blocking a layup and Powers made both free throws for a five-point lead. Arike Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer for Dallas, Powers rebounded, and time ran out.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 16 points, Rhyne Howard 15, Tina Charles 12 and Powers 10 for Atlanta (2-1). Howard and Charles completed double-doubles with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench for Dallas (1-2). Billings also had a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards. Ogunbowale, the early WNBA scoring leader at 30.0 points per game, scored 24 points on 8-for-20 shooting. She was 1-for-8 from 3-point distance and the Wings made just 2 of 16.

After leading 27-26 through the first quarter, Dallas went on an 11-3 run early in the second and extended the lead to 48-40 at halftime while looking for a seventh straight win over Atlanta.

Atlanta outscored Dallas 43-30 in the second half.

The Wings played without Natasha Howard for the second game and Satou Sabally has yet to play this season.

