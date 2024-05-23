Gray, not Robinson, on Hibs shortlist - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Hibernian will draw up a managerial shortlist in the coming days as they close in on appointing Nick Montgomery’s successor and, while caretaker boss David Gray will be one of those interviewed for the position, St Mirren's Stephen Robinson is not in the running. (Record)

New Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay and club chiefs have placed interim boss Gray on a shortlist to be their new head coach. (Sun)

The players at Hibernian respect Gray "completely", says left-back Jordan Obita. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

