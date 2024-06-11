Gray nabs 100th win as a starting pitcher in the CRBL

Not only did the Eau Claire Rivermen get two important wins over this past weekend, one of the victories was a significant one for local pitcher Tyler Gray.

Gray, a virtual lock for the Chippewa Rivers Baseball League (CRBL) Hall of Fame, hit the century mark in wins in Sunday’s first Rivermen victory over the Bloomer Woodticks, earning the pitcher just another milestone and cementing his legacy on the mound for the local team. They went on to sweep Bloomer in the second game by a score of 11-1.

In the Rivermen’s 5-4 win over Bloomer, Gray became only the second pitcher in CRBL history to get to 100 wins as a starter. In six innings pitched he gave up six hits and three runs to notch the milestone win.

In discussing the first victory, Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese gave credit where credit was due, to the ace pitcher who entered the CRBL record books on Sunday afternoon.

“Game one it was the pitching of veteran Tyler Gray. It was Tyler’s 100th career win in the CRBL. The only other person in league history that has 100-plus wins is the all-time leader, Jim Hoepner, with 109. The guys were really happy for him. Tyler is a great pitcher and awesome teammate. It’s just always been fun to play baseball with him,” Niese said.

As for what Gray brings to the game, the accolades from Niese were many and heartfelt.

“I don’t think it’s an overstatement to describe T-Gray as the ultimate teammate — he is an extremely likable dude who has the attributes of talent, dedication, and humility,” Niese said, adding that “I’ve been playing baseball with him for almost 20 years. I often wonder if the younger players really watch how he goes about his craft — beyond the obvious talent he has? The focus and composure Tyler possesses is what every aspiring pitcher should be taking notes on. He would never say this but T-Gray has the utmost respect from both his teammates and opponents. And he has rightfully earned that honor.”

The Rivermen took the second game of the doubleheader against Bloomer by packing a wallop to Bloomer and dominating from start to finish. A four-run first inning by Eau Claire’s James Davis’ two-run homer gave the lead to the Rivermen and they just continued to pile up on the Woodticks from there. A three-run home run by Joel Effertz in the fourth-inning blew the game wide open for the Rivermen and they never looked back.

Jesse Urbanek was the winning pitcher for the Rivermen, who upped their CRBL record to 3-4 with the victories. They currently sit in fifth place in the South Division of the League. The Woodticks dropped to 1-7 and are in last place in the North Division.

Niese broke down what went the Rivermen’s way in the second game Sunday against the Woodticks.

“(In) game two, it was our hitting,” the player/manager said. “We had 15 hits and hit two home runs. We hit the ball hard. Four runs for us in the bottom of the first inning felt like a relief after a tight first game.

The Rivermen rebounded nicely Sunday coming off a stinging 10-0 loss at the hands of the Osseo Merchants on Friday night. Niese explained what the differences were between the Osseo game and the contests against the Woodticks.

“Friday was a bad night for us,” Niese told the Leader-Telegram. “We knew we would be able to come back and play two games today with an opportunity to get our league season going in a better direction. The guys fully embraced that ‘forward’ mentality and it showed in how well we played.”

As for the games ahead for the Rivermen, Niese explained that hitting would need to be key if the squad wants to keep adding to the win column.

“Hitting. We need to keep hitting the ball and having productive at bats like we did (Sunday),” Niese said.

The player/manager has liked what he has seen from his squad recently offensively and hopes that positive trend continues as the season progresses. It’s actually something that Niese remarked has been the team’s biggest improvement to date since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

Niese pinpointed the improvement of the offense by saying that he feels the team has started coming together offensively. “We’ve settled into a solid line up with all of our players back now from school. Hopefully that will result in more productive games like we had (Sunday).”

Next up for the Rivermen is a date with the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. First pitch at Fairfax Field is set for 12:30 p.m.