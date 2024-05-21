'Gray may be just the man for the job'

[BBC]

The 1-1 draw with Livingston reflected Hibs’ instantly forgettable season - uninspiring, dull, and with little quality on show.

What quality we did see came through the departing Paul Hanlon and the on-loan Myziane Maolida, who opened the scoring early in the second half.

It has been reported that Hibs are looking to make Maolida a permanent signing this summer, and it’s easy to see why.

Out of favour at Hertha Berlin, he has grabbed the opportunity to showcase his ability during his loan spell and would begin the reset of a squad that hasn’t lived up to expectations this season.

Work now starts on what should be a top-to-bottom rebuild at the club.

Malky Mackay’s controversial appointment puts someone in place who is responsible for sorting out the football side of the club. His first job will be to appoint a head coach good enough to improve the players we have already and operate shrewdly in the transfer market to bring the quality levels up.

With Mackay’s appointment having split the support, it’s essential that the head coach is someone the fans can get behind quickly, and who can bring an enthusiasm and positivity to the club that hasn’t been evident in a long time now.

David Gray may be just the man for the job. Having been groomed for the head coach role since hanging up his boots a few years ago, he clearly feels the time has come for him to be given the chance.

Other popular choices among some Hibs supporters are Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson, both doing excellent work at Kilmarnock and St Mirren respectively. Whether or not they would be keen to come to Easter Road is another matter, but after a number of failed appointments, many fans want someone tried and tested at this level.

Whoever gets the gig, it’s important the appointment is made quickly so that the rebuild can begin in earnest.