Gray & Jones return as Weir makes 150th Glasgow appearance

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith welcomes back Scotland pair Huw Jones and Richie Gray from injury for the crucial meeting with Zebre at Scotstoun on Friday night.

Fly-half Duncan Weir, who this week signed a new two-year contract, will make his 150th appearance for the club.

Lock Gray and centre Jones have both been out of action since picking up injuries on Six Nations duty this year and are among eight changes as Smith's side aim for top spot in their final league outing.

Jones starts in midfield in place of Stafford McDowall, with Argentine duo Sebastian Cancelliere and Facundo Cordero coming in to take berths on the wing as Kyle Rowe shifts to full-back.

Jamie Bhatti and Zander Zagerson make the starting XV to pack down either side of hooker Johnny Matthews, while back-rowers Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey are also promoted from the bench and Gray joins Max Williamson in the engine room.

Glasgow: Rowe, Cordero, Jones, Tuipulotu (C), Cancelliere, Weir, Dobie; Bhatti, Matthews, Z. Fagerson, Williamson, Gray, M. Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey

Replacements: Hiddleston, McBeth, Cummings, Ferrie, Horne, Thompson, Jordan