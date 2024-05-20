'Gray isn't the right man... yet'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after David Gray threw his hat in the ring for the vacant Hibs job following a season-ending 1-1 draw at Livingston.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Dicky: Although adored by the fans, Sir David Gray in my opinion wouldn’t be the man to take us forward... yet. The last four managers have been absolutely garbage and I feel a tried and trusted man at this level is needed to take us forward. No risks. Gray will get his chance in the future but now is not the time. Fans are fed up with mediocre appointments.

Kenny: It’s been another disappointing season and it’s getting to be a bit of a habit. I think that Gray can become a good manager but he needs to leave Hibs and serve his apprenticeship. Hopefully he can come back and be a success. Right now we need experience. The board must take time and get it right.

George: Don't think Sr David has the necessary experience, unfortunately. But if we can't get Derek McInnes or Stephen Robinson, or perhaps Michael O'Neill, then he's as good as any of the rest, so give him a shot at it. He'd have Malky MacKay upstairs to lean on with his experience.