Gray Gaulding drives his No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro to 17th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Gray Gaulding crossed the finish line 17th in the ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday.

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in the race, with Cole Custer taking second, and Justin Allgaier placing third. Tyler Reddick brought home fourth place, followed by Paul Menard to round out the top five .

Brandon Jones picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Christopher Bell finished out front in Stage 2 to pad his totals for the weekend.

Gaulding earned 20 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 385 on the season. He ranks No. 13 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series overall standings. Gaulding did not earn any playoff points Saturday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The fourth-year driver qualified in 20th position at 127.130 mph.

Gaulding still is looking for his first career win, but boasts one top-five finish and two finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were five lead changes.

With Bell driving his Supra to glory for Joe Gibbs, Toyota added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 650 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 647. Ford sits at No. 3 with 626 points on the season.

