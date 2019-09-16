Gray Gaulding drives No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro to seventh-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Gray Gaulding placed seventh in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Christopher Bell finishing second, and Brandon Jones placing third. Cole Custer brought home fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Bell came away victorious in each of the first two stages.

Gaulding qualified in 16th position at 175.753 mph.

The fourth-year driver still is looking for career win No. 1, but boasts one top-five finish and four finishes in the top 10.

Gaulding battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 20 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Reddick driving to victory in Richard Childress’ Camaro, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 933 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 933. Ford sits at No. 3 with 919 points on the season.

