Gray Gaulding will run full-time in the Xfinity Series this season for Means Motorsports, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Gaulding will drive the team’s No. 52 Chevrolet with sponsorship from trading card company Panini America in multiple races, including Saturday’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The Virginia native last competed full-time in Xfinity in 2019 for SS Green Light Racing, earning four top-10 finishes.

Last season, he ran partial schedules in all three NASCAR national series, including nine Cup races, six Xfinity races, and two Camping World Truck Series races. He finished second in the August Xfinity race at Daytona behind winner Justin Haley.

“Just like our great run in 2019 with (SS Green Light Racing), I am excited to work with a small team owner like Jimmy (Means) that has been behind the wheel and loves the sport of racing as much as I do,” Gaulding said in a release.

“I am confident that working together, we will have an amazing season and have a whole lot of fun out there grinding each week to try to make the (playoffs).”

Gaulding replaces Kody Vanderwal, who ran all but the opening three races last season in the No. 52 entry. Vanderwal announced Jan. 17 that he would not return due to lack of funding.

Gray Gaulding confirmed for full Xfinity season at Means Motorsports originally appeared on NBCSports.com