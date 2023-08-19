Gray Fire Spreads Around Spokane as Evacuation Orders Expand

Evacuation orders were in place for areas around Spokane, Washington, as the Gray Fire grew in strength on Friday, August 18.

The wildfire started around noon and had grown to 3,000 acres in just five hours, fire officials said.

Earlier on Friday, evacuations were ordered around Medical Lake in Spokane County.

Video filmed by @KarilB1 showed orange smoke rising above the trees, which she said was recorded outside here home in Spokane.

The fire was fanned eastward by 35 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service, who said it was concerned about the Spokane area going into Saturday morning as winds were set to spread smoke over the region. Credit: @KarilB1 via Storyful