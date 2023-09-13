Gray field catches the eye — so does flashy offense: 'It’s a new era for Greenwood football'

GREENWOOD -- The turf. Yeah. Everybody wants to know about the new gray turf field at the Greenwood High School football stadium.

Weird, isn’t it? Greenwood on a gray field?

“Everybody had their doubts,” senior receiver and linebacker Tanner Crouch said of the unusual gray field. “But I love seeing it. It helps me see my number better on film.”

The color of the new field might give off the illusion of a frozen tundra, even on a hot late summer afternoon. But it also represents the start of a new era under first-year coach Justin Boser, who followed former coach Mike Campbell, now the athletic director.

Week 5 Power rankings: New No. 1 in Class 5A, Zionsville makes jump

More: A season lost, but not entirely. Decatur Central senior duo back after wrecked 2022

“I always say we’re playing among the gray sycamore trees in Indiana,” Boser said of his response to queries about the turf’s color. “I didn’t pick it. It was picked long before I had this job. But my era at Greenwood is always going to be associated with the gray turf.”

Boser is working to ensure that is not all it’s associated with. After a five-year tenure at Clarksville in Southern Indiana, the former Hamilton Heights and St. Francis quarterback has led the Woodmen to a 3-1 start. That might not be a cause for celebration at some schools, but Greenwood was coming off a 1-9 season and won just three games total in 2021 and ’22.

This year’s group of seniors remember Greenwood’s most-recent successful season. The 2017 team under Campbell went 11-3 and won the third regional in program history and first since 1990. That team went to the semistate, losing 27-14 at East Central, which went on to win the Class 4A state championship.

Brock Riddle, Greenwood’s senior quarterback, was there that night as a sixth grader in the bleachers. He saved the semistate ticket and still has it on this bedroom wall.

“I always wanted to be like that team,” Riddle said.

Greenwood has not had a winning season since that year. There are factors working against Greenwood, which is the smallest of the eight Mid-State Conference schools in enrollment (1,193 students at the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s latest enrollment classification for 2022-23 and 2023-24). Mid-State rivals like Whiteland (2,021 students), Plainfield (1,823) and Decatur Central (1,812) are among the larger schools in Class 5A.

“People always try to bring that excuse up,” Riddle said. “It’s there. You can use that excuse if you want. … But we have to have the mindset that we can compete with anybody.”

Belief was validated with success. Riddle lit it up in a 51-49 win over Seymour in the opener, completing 20-for-26 through the air for 434 yards and six touchdowns. Seymour was also the only team Greenwood defeated in 2022. But wins followed against Indian Creek (42-28) and Mid-State rival Martinsville (43-28), both on the road.

In those three games combined, Riddle passed for 951 yards and 13 TDs with no interceptions.

“I know a lot of teams we played realized like, ‘Wow, it’s different team out there,’” Riddle said. “It’s a new era for Greenwood football.”

Head coach Justin Boser poses for a portrait with the Woodmen’s unique gray turf Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Greenwood High School in Greenwood.

Boser called the start of the season “a dream.” When he was researching the job, he saw Riddle as a quarterback with potential. Riddle completed 46% of his passes for 1,091 yards and 12 TDs with nine interceptions as a junior under Campbell, whose offenses were typically built around the ground game.

“There were not many throws on film,” Boser said. “But what I did see (with Riddle) was the big arm. I saw the potential for a big arm. He’s a tall kid. When I officially got the job, the strength coach (Jarrod Watson) was telling me there is no one harder working than Brock. … But I don’t think anybody knew for sure what potential was there.”

At Clarksville, Boser built his offense around running back Robert Lamar, who was second in the state in rushing last year behind Roncalli’s Luke Hansen. Lamar ran for 3,080 yards and 35 TDs for 2A Clarksville, which posted a 5-6 record.

“I like to pride myself on being able to build an offense around the players we have that year and put them in the best position to make plays,” Boser said.

Boser was hired in February, which allowed him time to work with his players in the spring and summer. One of the major personnel moves he made was to move Crouch, the team’s leading tackler with 86 as a junior, to offense (though he also still plays defense).

The Woodsmen are off to a strong start, working to shake off a years-long losing streak and bring back the Greenwood football they remember.

That move has paid off as Crouch leads the Woodmen in receptions with 23 and is second behind big-play teammate Amare Middleton with 374 yards. Middleton has 19 catches for 424 yards and five touchdowns (Crouch also has five) and No. 3 receiver Chase Monroe (10 catches, 232 yards, three TDs) has also been busy.

“I was looking for a tough receiver, a slot kid who could go over the middle and catch some tough footballs,” Boser said of Crouch. “When I was the offensive coordinator at Lebanon we had a kid Clayton Barber who was that kid for us. Not the fastest or most athletic, but he was always where we needed him to be every time. Tanner is that kid.”

Greenwood has also shown the ability to run the ball through four weeks, which will be an important factor against another Mid-State foes. Senior running back Alan Burnett has 509 rushing yards and five TDs and Riddle’s increased strength and athleticism has helped him pick up 239 yards and three rushing TDs. “We were able to slow the game down (with the running game) once we got up,” Boser said.

The first game on the new gray turf field was a bit of a reality check. The Woodmen turned it over twice early and fell behind Mooresville by three scores on the way to a 59-22 loss. Mooresville quarterback Hogan Denny was a one-man wrecking crew against the Greenwood defense, accounting for 261 passing yards and five passing TDs and 120 rushing yards and a TD.

“It was kind of like we got humbled a little bit,” said Middleton, who caught nine passes for 128 yards and two TDs. “Our ego was a bit too high after being 3-0. The locker room was really quiet, but we came in Saturday and watched film and put it behind us.”

Boser had not previously worked with any of the assistants on his staff, but said he has developed a good rapport with the coaches over the past several months. The goal, he said, was to “get through those Year 1 woes” right away.

“For the first time in nine years of calling offense, it’s a true collaboration on Friday nights,” he said. “I’m getting feedback where it’s just not all on me and we’re able to make some adjustments that were key to winning those first three games.”

And even in the first loss, Boser said he learned something about his team. At the first sign of adversity, they didn’t bicker or give up.

“Overall, I’m just excited they still believed,” Boser said. “They believed, ‘We can score right here and get back into the game.’ I was proud of them. There was no quit.”

Boser and his players are hopeful that quality becomes synonymous with Greenwood football. As much as its gray turf.

“We’ve come together and we play for each other,” Crouch said. “It’s new and it’s better.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football: Greenwood moves forward with gray turf, big offense