Is Gray the right choice to lead Hibs?

[BBC]

After four stints as interim boss, David Gray has been appointed Hibs head coach.

The Scottish Cup-winning captain is the club's sixth manager in just over four years.

What do you make of the appointment of the Hibs legend? A risky move or are you in favour of the board taking a different direction?

And what should his priorities be in a big summer for the club?

Have your say here.