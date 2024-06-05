Gray agrees in principle to be permanent Hibs boss

Hibernian Scottish Cup-winning former captain David Gray has agreed in principle to become head coach on a permanent basis after ending the season in caretaker charge.

Discussions about the 36-year-old Edinburgh native's backroom team are continuing, with an official announcement to follow once concluded.

Gray stepped in for a fourth spell as interim boss after Nick Montgomery was sacked in May.

The former right-back began his playing career as a youth with city rivals Heart of Midlothian before spells with Manchester United, Royal Antwerp, Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Stevenage and Burton Albion.

However, it was after moving to Easter Road in 2014 that he enjoyed most success, captaining the first Hibs side to win the Scottish Cup in 114 years and scoring the stoppage-time winner against Rangers in the 2016 final.

Gray became a first-team coach after retiring from playing in 2021 and has a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats while caretaker following the departures of Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery.

Hibs finished the season with a home win over Motherwell and draw away to Livingston under his charge as they ended the campaign in a disappointing eighth place in the Scottish Premiership.