Gravitas Ventures Nabs North American Rights to ‘Paper Tiger’ — Film News in Brief

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Paper Tiger,” written and directed by Paul Kowalski. The drama/thriller film will be released on VOD/digital on Aug. 24.

Starring Lydia Look, Alan Trong and Elaine Kao, “Paper Tiger” follows an immigrant mother who fears her mentally-ill teenaged son is turning into a school shooter. The movie first debuted at Austin Film Festival in 2020 and won the audience award and a jury mention.

Seth Numrich, John Harlan Kim, Carrie Wampler and Lynn Chen round out the cast. “Paper Tiger” is produced by Pin-Chun Liu and Kowalski, alongside Bonnie Buckner and executive producer Michael Y. Chow for XRM Media.

“In a time of growing isolation, polarization and mental health concerns around the world, I hope the film reaches audiences that can connect with and explore the type of tragedy that can result when communication shuts down,” Kowalski said.

BlackStar Film Festival Announces 2021 Winners

The BlackStar Film Festival, which celebrates BIPOC film and video artists, announced this year’s winning films.

“Writing With Fire,” which profiles India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, won Best Feature Documentary, while “Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” took home Best Feature Narrative. Renee Osubu’s short film “Dear Philadelphia” won the Vimeo Staff Pick Award, and Annalise Lockhart’s “Inheritance” won the Lionsgate/Starz Speculative Fiction Award.

Claudia Owusu and Ife Oluwamuyide won the BlackStar Pitch, receiving a grant and mentorship from WarnerMedia OneFifty, while Beeta Baghoolizadeh and Shane Nassiri won the Honorable Mention.

BlackStar Film Festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, featured a lineup of approximately 80 films, including 19 world premieres and representing 27 countries.

DGene Opens Volumetric Capture Stage

DGene, a Silicon Valley and Shanghai-based AI developer, has opened a research and development and production facility in Baton Rouge, La. The centerpiece of the new site is a 900-square-foot volumetric capture stage that utilizes AI technology to create “holograms” of people and objects for use in augmented reality, virtual reality, holographic displays, mixed-reality glasses and framed video.

As volumetric video is projected to become a billion dollar industry in the future, DGene is developing tools to make the production of 3D imagery practical and efficient.

“We are excited about the potential of volumetric capture, and working to make it affordable and routine,” said DGene CTO Jason Yang. “We want to work with content producers to create compelling, new forms of immersive experiences.”

