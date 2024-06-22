Gravina confirms faith in Spalletti ‘project’ for Italy

Federation President Gabriele Gravina insists Italy chose ‘the best coach on the market’ with Luciano Spalletti and getting his vision to work will require ‘time and patience.’

The Azzurri started EURO 2024 on the right foot with a 2-1 comeback victory over Albania, then were beaten 1-0 by Spain, so a point against Croatia on Monday would be enough to see them through to the Round of 16 in second place.

“I want to reaffirm the choice behind a project we are carrying on, which requires time and patience,” said Gravina during a press conference today.

“The atmosphere is relaxed. We must not forget that these are the European Championships, there are many games and variables, with results also tied to the strength of the relative opponents.

“The defeat to Spain was deserved, and I saw the players disappointed, but not worried. We must keep going with the aim of making this project come true.”

Spalletti just started a new Italy era

Roberto Mancini was in charge when Italy won the EURO 2020 trophy, but suddenly resigned in late August 2023 and former Napoli coach Spalletti was appointed on September 1.

“We chose the best coach on the market, he has a philosophy that we share and it is the only path we can go down. We must take into account there is a distance between us and the other big nations in terms of experience, as many of our players are over 23 and under 30, so do not have the same experience as the Croatia squad.

“We already said in 2021, we are a normal team, but to become special we need everything around us too, to work feeling confident and with the support of the fans. I understand expectations, but we must deal with reality.”

Even if Italy do lose to Croatia on Monday, they still have a good chance of going through as one of the best-placed third teams in the group stage.

Since taking over the Nazionale, Spalletti has overseen seven victories, three draws and two defeats, scoring 20 goals and conceding 10.