[BBC Sport]

Dane Thomas Gravesen questions why Matt O'Riley, of his former club Celtic, has not been included in Denmark's Euro 2024 squad. (Sun)

Alistair Johnston warns Celtic will be even stronger next season. (Record)

Celtic and Manchester United have both denied reports Old Trafford goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will move to Brendan Rodgers' side this summer. (Sun)

