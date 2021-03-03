Graves posts triple-double in UB win

Mar. 3—Senior Jayvon Graves recorded his first career triple double Tuesday afternoon with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Bulls won their fourth straight game, 80-78 victory over Akron.

The triple double was the third in school history, joining Shannon Evans (12/30/14) and CJ Massinburg (12/5/18).

Akron led for much for the first 10 minutes, but the Zips never held more than a five-point cushion. However, from there the Bulls (13-7, 11-5 Mid-American) went on a 17-2 run, a lead they would hold on to the rest of the game. The Bulls got back-to-back triples from senior David Nickelberry to help fuel the run.

A layup from Tra'von Fagan with 3:11 remaining gave the Bull their largest lead of the opening half at 36-21 and UB would go on to take a 39-25 lead into the break. Graves had seven points, five rebounds and five assists in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Buffalo opened the second half on an 8-0 run, taking its largest lead of the afternoon at 47-25 just over two minutes in. The Bulls continued to lead by 22 at 58-36 with 12:04 remaining when Akron made a furious comeback attempt. A quick 10-1 run from the Zips cut the Buffalo lead to 13. Buffalo would build the advantage back to 17 with 8:06 left, but another Akron run would pull it within eight. The lone UB basket during that run was a Ronaldo Segu jumper, which was assisted by Graves, his 10th of the game.

Akron's Loren Cristian Jackson would keep the Zips alive, hitting three triples late, but four free throws from Segu, plus an old-fashioned three-point play from Josh Mballa clinched the win for UB.

"That was a tough win and with Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron's 3-point shooting the game is never done," UB head coach Jim Whitesell said. "A couple things didn't go our way, but we will take it. We've seven of our last and that is the most important thing. We are some playing some really good basketball and I like the stretch of defense we had there the last 10 minutes of the first half and I like the way we opened the second half."

Buffalo has one regular season contest remaining at 6 p.m. Friday night at home against Kent State.