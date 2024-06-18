‘So grateful for him’ – Mainoo happy Manchester United stood by Ten Hag

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo was happy with the club’s decision to stand by Erik ten Hag as manager.

This won’t surprise anyone since Mainoo is bound to have a lot of respect towards Ten Hag. The Dutchman introduced Mainoo to the first-team last season and trusted him enough to give him a place in the starting line-up.

United decided to stick with Ten Hag after a turbulent campaign, which ended on a high after winning the FA Cup. We never gained momentum in the league and finished in eighth place.

One key reason for United to stick with Ten Hag is the work he has done with the young players – such as Alejandro Gatnacho and Mainoo.

“Obviously happy to be building with him,” Mainoo told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, as per Manchester World. “He’s already got two trophies and hopefully there are more to come. It is nice to have that peace of mind, that we know what we are going to back to in the new season.

“I am so grateful for him, that he put so much trust in me and belief in me to play in the team. I can’t thank him enough.”

England take on Denmark later this weekend and Mainoo will be hoping to make his second appearance at a European Championship.

