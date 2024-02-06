Grass or turf? Looking back at every Super Bowl playing surface
Every football player dreams of stepping onto a Super Bowl field. Last year, however, the field did not reach a Super Bowl standard.
Players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles struggled to keep their footing in Super Bowl LVII. The game was played in Glendale, Ariz., on a natural grass playing surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium, which has a retractable roof. The slippery field prompted some Eagles players to change their cleats mid-game.
Now, the Super Bowl is headed to a new city that could face similar playing surface issues.
Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl when the Chiefs go for a repeat against the San Francisco 49ers. Like State Farm Stadium, Allegiant Stadium is an indoor venue that rolls a natural grass surface in and out. While there hasn’t been noticeable slipping, the stadium’s Bermuda grass was in horrible shape the last time it hosted an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in Week 18.
The 49ers are already experiencing field concerns in Las Vegas this week leading up to the game. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported that some 49ers shared safety concerns about their practice field on the UNLV campus, comparing it to a “sponge.”
Despite recent issues at the Super Bowl and in Las Vegas, longtime groundskeeper George Toma, known as the “Sodfather,” expects a much better playing surface this time around.
“You'll see at Las Vegas now, they'll have the best playing field ever,” Toma told the Associated Press.
Before the Chiefs and 49ers run out onto the field on Sunday, let’s look back at previous Super Bowl playing surfaces.
How many Super Bowls have been played on grass?
Super Bowl LVIII will be the 34th Super Bowl played on grass and the fifth Super Bowl to be played on grass indoors.
Three of the prior Super Bowls played on indoor grass were in Glendale (Super Bowls XLII, XLIX and LVII). The only other one was at Houston’s Reliant Stadium for Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
While the stadiums in Glendale and Houston have retractable roofs, Allegiant Stadium has a fixed, translucent roof.
How many Super Bowls have been played on turf?
Twenty-four Super Bowls have been played on turf.
The first 15 Super Bowls to feature turf were played on either Poly-Turf or a variation of AstroTurf. Super Bowl XL in Detroit was the first with a modern turf variant, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Ford Field’s FieldTurf surface. Since then, eight Super Bowls have been played on either FieldTurf, Matrix Turf or other synthetic turf.
Of the 24 turf Super Bowls, 18 have been played indoors compared to six outside. Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium was the most recent Super Bowl to be played on turf outdoors.
Super Bowl playing surfaces
Here is a look at the playing surface for all 58 Super Bowls:
Super Bowl
Teams
Stadium
Location
Playing surface
I
Chiefs vs. Packers
Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, Calif.
Grass
II
Packers vs. Raiders
Orange Bowl
Miami, Fla.
Grass
III
Orange Bowl
Miami, Fla.
Grass
IV
Vikings vs. Chiefs
Tulane Stadium
New Orleans, La.
Grass
V
Colts vs. Cowboys
Orange Bowl
Miami, Fla.
Poly-Turf
VI
Cowboys vs. Dolphins
Tulane Stadium
New Orleans, La.
Poly-Turf
VII
Dolphins vs. Washington
Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, Calif.
Grass
VIII
Vikings vs. Dolphins
Rice Stadium
Houston, Texas
AstroTurf
IX
Steelers vs. Vikings
Tulane Stadium
New Orleans, La.
Poly-Turf
X
Cowboys vs. Steelers
Orange Bowl
Miami, Fla.
Poly-Turf
XI
Raiders vs. Vikings
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Grass
XII
Cowboys vs. Broncos
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XIII
Steelers vs. Cowboys
Orange Bowl
Miami, Fla.
Grass
XIV
Rams vs. Steelers
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Grass
XV
Raiders vs. Eagles
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XVI
49ers vs. Bengals
Pontiac Silverdome
Pontiac, Mich.
AstroTurf
XVII
Dolphins vs. Washington
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Grass
XVIII
Washington vs. Raiders
Tampa Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Grass
XIX
Dolphins vs. 49ers
Stanford Stadium
Palo Alto, Calif.
Grass
XX
Bears vs. Patriots
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XXI
Broncos vs. Giants
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Grass
XXII
Washington vs. Broncos
Jack Murphy Stadium
San Diego, Calif.
Grass
XXIII
Bengals vs. 49ers
Joe Robbie Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
XXIV
49ers vs. Broncos
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XXV
Bills vs. Giants
Tampa Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Grass
XXVI
Washington vs. Bills
Metrodome
Minneapolis, Minn.
AstroTurf
XXVII
Bills vs. Cowboys
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Grass
XXVIII
Cowboys vs. Bills
Georgia Dome
Atlanta, Ga.
AstroTurf
XXIX
Chargers vs. 49ers
Joe Robbie Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
XXX
Cowboys vs. Steelers
Sun Devil Stadium
Tempe, Ariz.
Grass
XXXI
Patriots vs. Packers
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XXXII
Packers vs. Broncos
Qualcomm Stadium
San Diego, Calif.
Grass
XXXIII
Broncos vs. Falcons
Pro Player Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
XXXIV
Rams vs. Titans
Georgia Dome
Atlanta, Ga.
AstroTurf
XXXV
Ravens vs. Giants
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Grass
XXXVI
Rams vs. Patriots
Louisiana Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf
XXXVII
Raiders vs. Buccaneers
Qualcomm Stadium
San Diego, Calif.
Grass
XXXVIII
Panthers vs. Patriots
Reliant Stadium
Houston, Texas
Indoor grass
XXXIX
Patriots vs. Eagles
Alltel Stadium
Jacksonville, Fla.
Grass
XL
Seahawks vs. Steelers
Ford Field
Detroit, Mich.
FieldTurf
XLI
Colts vs. Bears
Dolphin Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
XLII
Giants vs. Patriots
University of Phoenix Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
Indoor grass
XLIII
Steelers vs. Cardinals
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Grass
XLIV
Saints vs. Colts
Sun Life Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
XLV
Steelers vs. Packers
Cowboys Stadium
Arlington, Texas
Matrix Turf
XLVI
Giants vs. Patriots
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Ind.
FieldTurf
XLVII
Ravens vs. 49ers
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, La.
Sportturf
XLVIII
Seahawks vs. Broncos
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, N.J.
FieldTurf
XLIX
Patriots vs. Seahawks
University of Phoenix Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
Indoor grass
50
Panthers vs. Broncos
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, Calif.
Grass
LI
Patriots vs. Falcons
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
FieldTurf
LII
Eagles vs. Patriots
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, Minn.
Sportturf
LIII
Patriots vs. Rams
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Ga.
FieldTurf
LIV
49ers vs. Chiefs
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Grass
LV
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla.
Grass
LVI
Rams vs. Bengals
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, Calif.
Matrix Turf
LVII
Chiefs vs. Eagles
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
Indoor grass
LVIII
49ers vs. Chiefs
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nev.
Indoor grass