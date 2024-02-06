Advertisement

Grass or turf? Looking back at every Super Bowl playing surface

Max Molski
·6 min read

Every football player dreams of stepping onto a Super Bowl field. Last year, however, the field did not reach a Super Bowl standard.

Players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles struggled to keep their footing in Super Bowl LVII. The game was played in Glendale, Ariz., on a natural grass playing surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium, which has a retractable roof. The slippery field prompted some Eagles players to change their cleats mid-game.

Now, the Super Bowl is headed to a new city that could face similar playing surface issues.

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl when the Chiefs go for a repeat against the San Francisco 49ers. Like State Farm Stadium, Allegiant Stadium is an indoor venue that rolls a natural grass surface in and out. While there hasn’t been noticeable slipping, the stadium’s Bermuda grass was in horrible shape the last time it hosted an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in Week 18.

The 49ers are already experiencing field concerns in Las Vegas this week leading up to the game. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported that some 49ers shared safety concerns about their practice field on the UNLV campus, comparing it to a “sponge.”

Despite recent issues at the Super Bowl and in Las Vegas, longtime groundskeeper George Toma, known as the “Sodfather,” expects a much better playing surface this time around.

“You'll see at Las Vegas now, they'll have the best playing field ever,” Toma told the Associated Press.

Before the Chiefs and 49ers run out onto the field on Sunday, let’s look back at previous Super Bowl playing surfaces.

How many Super Bowls have been played on grass?

Super Bowl LVIII will be the 34th Super Bowl played on grass and the fifth Super Bowl to be played on grass indoors.

Three of the prior Super Bowls played on indoor grass were in Glendale (Super Bowls XLII, XLIX and LVII). The only other one was at Houston’s Reliant Stadium for Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

While the stadiums in Glendale and Houston have retractable roofs, Allegiant Stadium has a fixed, translucent roof.

How many Super Bowls have been played on turf?

Twenty-four Super Bowls have been played on turf.

The first 15 Super Bowls to feature turf were played on either Poly-Turf or a variation of AstroTurf. Super Bowl XL in Detroit was the first with a modern turf variant, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Ford Field’s FieldTurf surface. Since then, eight Super Bowls have been played on either FieldTurf, Matrix Turf or other synthetic turf.

Of the 24 turf Super Bowls, 18 have been played indoors compared to six outside. Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium was the most recent Super Bowl to be played on turf outdoors.

Super Bowl playing surfaces

Here is a look at the playing surface for all 58 Super Bowls:

Super Bowl

Teams

Stadium

Location

Playing surface

I

Chiefs vs. Packers

Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, Calif.

Grass

II

Packers vs. Raiders

Orange Bowl

Miami, Fla.

Grass

III

Jets vs. Colts

Orange Bowl

Miami, Fla.

Grass

IV

Vikings vs. Chiefs

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans, La.

Grass

V

Colts vs. Cowboys

Orange Bowl

Miami, Fla.

Poly-Turf

VI

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans, La.

Poly-Turf

VII

Dolphins vs. Washington

Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, Calif.

Grass

VIII

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Rice Stadium

Houston, Texas

AstroTurf

IX

Steelers vs. Vikings

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans, La.

Poly-Turf

X

Cowboys vs. Steelers

Orange Bowl

Miami, Fla.

Poly-Turf

XI

Raiders vs. Vikings

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Grass

XII

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XIII

Steelers vs. Cowboys

Orange Bowl

Miami, Fla.

Grass

XIV

Rams vs. Steelers

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Grass

XV

Raiders vs. Eagles

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XVI

49ers vs. Bengals

Pontiac Silverdome

Pontiac, Mich.

AstroTurf

XVII

Dolphins vs. Washington

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Grass

XVIII

Washington vs. Raiders

Tampa Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Grass

XIX

Dolphins vs. 49ers

Stanford Stadium

Palo Alto, Calif.

Grass

XX

Bears vs. Patriots

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XXI

Broncos vs. Giants

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Grass

XXII

Washington vs. Broncos

Jack Murphy Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

Grass

XXIII

Bengals vs. 49ers

Joe Robbie Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

XXIV

49ers vs. Broncos

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XXV

Bills vs. Giants

Tampa Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Grass

XXVI

Washington vs. Bills

Metrodome

Minneapolis, Minn.

AstroTurf

XXVII

Bills vs. Cowboys

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Grass

XXVIII

Cowboys vs. Bills

Georgia Dome

Atlanta, Ga.

AstroTurf

XXIX

Chargers vs. 49ers

Joe Robbie Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

XXX

Cowboys vs. Steelers

Sun Devil Stadium

Tempe, Ariz.

Grass

XXXI

Patriots vs. Packers

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XXXII

Packers vs. Broncos

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

Grass

XXXIII

Broncos vs. Falcons

Pro Player Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

XXXIV

Rams vs. Titans

Georgia Dome

Atlanta, Ga.

AstroTurf

XXXV

Ravens vs. Giants

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Grass

XXXVI

Rams vs. Patriots

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Monsanto "Mardi Grass" turf

XXXVII

Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

Grass

XXXVIII

Panthers vs. Patriots

Reliant Stadium

Houston, Texas

Indoor grass

XXXIX

Patriots vs. Eagles

Alltel Stadium

Jacksonville, Fla.

Grass

XL

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Ford Field

Detroit, Mich.

FieldTurf

XLI

Colts vs. Bears

Dolphin Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

XLII

Giants vs. Patriots

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

Indoor grass

XLIII

Steelers vs. Cardinals

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Grass

XLIV

Saints vs. Colts

Sun Life Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

XLV

Steelers vs. Packers

Cowboys Stadium

Arlington, Texas

Matrix Turf

XLVI

Giants vs. Patriots

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.

FieldTurf

XLVII

Ravens vs. 49ers

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, La.

Sportturf

XLVIII

Seahawks vs. Broncos

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J.

FieldTurf

XLIX

Patriots vs. Seahawks

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

Indoor grass

50

Panthers vs. Broncos

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, Calif.

Grass

LI

Patriots vs. Falcons

NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas

FieldTurf

LII

Eagles vs. Patriots

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minn.

Sportturf

LIII

Patriots vs. Rams

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Ga.

FieldTurf

LIV

49ers vs. Chiefs

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Grass

LV

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Grass

LVI

Rams vs. Bengals

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, Calif.

Matrix Turf

LVII

Chiefs vs. Eagles

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

Indoor grass

LVIII

49ers vs. Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nev.

Indoor grass