Grass-roots women's football participation up 54 per cent since 2016, rising to 3.4 million

Women's football at grass roots level has seen a 54 per cent increase in participation figures since 2016.

There are now 3.4 million women and girls playing football in England, with 9,251 competitive female teams and 88 Community Club Organisations providing opportunities for 55,800 women and girls, according to the latest figures from the Football Association.

The governing body's Gameplan for Growth strategy was launched in March 2017 to double participation in women’s football.

The FA’s Wildcats scheme - aimed at inspiring girls aged five to 11 to play football for the first time through an emphasis on new life skills and friendships - has seen Almost 34,000 young girls play across the country at over 1,621 centres.

As well as increasing participation, the programme also aimed to double the game’s fanbase and create a high-performance system and talent pipeline for England teams.

The FA’s Shooting Stars programme, which uses Disney franchises including Aladdin and Guardians of the Galaxy, has spawned 2,000 programmes attended by 18,000 primary school girls. Over 100 schools partnerships - supported by the WSL title sponsor Barclays - were created to reach over 6,000 schools, and 147 Just Play centres for adults introduced this season.

Louise Gear, the FA’s head of women’s football development, said: “Change had to be sustainable, breaking down barriers to encourage new women and girls to play football, whilst retaining and valuing the thousands of existing participants. “Creating innovative programmes that match women and girls' motivations to play has been a gamechanger, ensuring we have flexibility for football to be played for competition, fun, excellence or to learn.”

The FA has also formed new partnerships with Cerebral Palsy Sport, the Wheelchair Football Association and Amnesty International UK. Earlier this year, the FA launched its first Women and Girls Officer Programme, providing professional development to specialists from grass roots football. Over 143 community clubs have received ‘female-friendly’ club training.

“Building a diverse workforce of enablers to grow the game and create female friendly environments has been vital,” Gear continued.

“Our plan has needed us to not only build an infrastructure but to increase the profile, changing perceptions and breaking down the historical barriers that have been detrimental to the women and girls’ game. Avoiding clumsy stereotypes, we have presented the game in a way that it appeals to the female audience. We have worked to encourage the ‘see it, play it’ mantra across all age groups and formats of the game.”