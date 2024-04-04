[Reuters]

The future of Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is one of the topics discussed on the latest episode of the Planet Premier League podcast on BBC Sounds.

After achieving great success with the Seagulls in the past two seasons, the Italian has been linked with several managerial roles across Europe.

But ex-England winger Theo Walcott said: "The grass isn't always greener. You look at Graham Potter for instance, I still believe that there would be some really good teams hunting him out at some point, I'm sure.

"But do you get time when you go to a bigger club, like Graham Potter found out at Chelsea? He didn't get the time to try to implement his style because you're at a different club and the expectations are very different of course.

"I feel De Zerbi is the sort of character who would want clarity in everything that he goes for - if he's going to move. I think it's interesting that he has not committed, shall we say, to Brighton but he is the Brighton manager and working really hard.

"I think Brighton will have already started that motion of who they're going to bring in, who they're going to sell, which manager is next; they're just that good at structuring the future, they're just a really good football club and really well run."