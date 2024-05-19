‘Grappler Ange’ verison of Angela Hill wants Jessica Andrade rematch to start one more UFC title run

LAS VEGAS – After notching the first submission win of her career, Angela Hill is as confident as ever, and believes she is ready for one more run for the UFC strawweight title.

At UFC Fight Night 241, Hill (17-13 MMA, 12-13 UFC) wrapped up Luana Pinheiro with a Performance of the Night-winning guillotine choke, forcing her opponent to tap in Round 2. The self-dubbed “Grappler Ange” has arrived, and will likely enter the promotion’s top 10, which means big things opportunities are ahead.

The finish of Pinheiro (11-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) itself was a surprise for Hill, which speaks to her continued growth in the training room, and her ability to adapt to what occurs inside the octagon.

“I didn’t think she was going to shoot on me, so it wasn’t even really in the gameplan,” Hill told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “Like, we didn’t even work on it backstage or anything, but it’s something that I’ve been hitting a lot in the gym. My guillotines, my transitions from the defended guillotines, all that, has been really developing in the gym. For me to be able to sinch that, get it in there, that felt real good.”

After her fight, Hill turned her attention to what may come next. With 25 UFC fights, she has already faced several top names in her division. One name, in particular, stood out above the rest: former champion Jessica Andrade, whom she met in her return to the UFC in 2017. Hill believes getting that Fight of the Night decision loss back would put her in a prime position for a title shot.

“I just think it’s going to be a banger, the first one was,” Hill said. “We’ve both gotten better since then. We’ve both won and lost some big fights. So I feel like this could be another one that get me straight to that title shot if I win. A win over Andrade has gotten a lot of people a title shot, and I believe I can do it.

“I even had a moment in that fight where I dropped her. I think anyone who pressures me, it helps me find those openings and it helps me get that power. I take some of their power and use it against them, you know? So, I feel like it would be a fun fight. One that’s like, I have a lot of material to prepare for, but also I could show just where I’ve gotten better. I think, hey, I’m a grappler now. I can do it all, so we’ll see how she approaches ‘Grappler Ange.'”

Whether it’s time to face another new name or get revenge against past opponents, Hill is up for it all. The 39-year-old strawweight striker is eager to get back to action, as she believes she has hit a new stride now that she has begun focusing on the mental side of the game for the first time in her career.

“I’m confident that I belong,” Hill said. “I’m confident that I deserve that run, and my age ain’t nothing but a number. I’m getting more ferocious, I’m more mature in my fight IQ, and I’m not slowing down. It’s not like I can’t hang with the kids, I’m beating up the kids, so give me some more.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

UFC Fight Night: Demopoulos v Ducote

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Emily Ducote punches Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Emily Ducote punches Vanessa Demopoulos in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Demopoulos v Ducote

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Vanessa Demopoulos punches Emily Ducote in a strawweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Vanessa Demopoulos punches Emily Ducote in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Alatengheili v Rodrigues

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil kicks Alatengheili of China in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil kicks Alatengheili of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Alatengheili v Rodrigues

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Alatengheili of China punches Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Alatengheili of China punches Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Carnelossi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil punches Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil punches Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Carnelossi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela punches Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela punches Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Magomedov v Alves

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Warlley Alves of Brazil battles Abus Magomedov of Russia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Warlley Alves of Brazil battles Abus Magomedov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Magomedov v Alves

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Abus Magomedov of Russia punches Warlley Alves of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Abus Magomedov of Russia punches Warlley Alves of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Vidal v Gatto

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Melissa Gatto of Brazil punches Tamires Vidal of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Melissa Gatto of Brazil punches Tamires Vidal of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Vidal v Gatto

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Tamires Vidal of Brazil punches Melissa Gatto of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Tamires Vidal of Brazil punches Melissa Gatto of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Sy v Tokkos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: Tuco Tokkos of England converses with his corner during his…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: Tuco Tokkos of England converses with his corner during his light heavyweight fight against Oumar Sy of France during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Sy v Tokkos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Oumar Sy of France takes down Tuco Tokkos of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Oumar Sy of France takes down Tuco Tokkos of England in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Martinez v Nolan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Tom Nolan of Australia kicks Victor Martinez in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Tom Nolan of Australia kicks Victor Martinez in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Martinez v Nolan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Victor Martinez punches Tom Nolan of Australia in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Victor Martinez punches Tom Nolan of Australia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 241 - Pinheiro vs Hill

Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill

UFC Fight Night: Pinheiro v Hill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Luana Pinheiro of Brazil punches Angela Hill in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Luana Pinheiro of Brazil punches Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Pinheiro v Hill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Angela Hill kicks Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Angela Hill kicks Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro, UFC Fight Night 241 4

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro, UFC Fight Night 241

UFC Fight Night 241 - Yanez vs Salvador

Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador

UFC Fight Night: Yanez v Salvador

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Vinicius Salvador of Brazil punches Adrian Yanez in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Vinicius Salvador of Brazil punches Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Yanez v Salvador

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Adrian Yanez punches Vinicius Salvador of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Adrian Yanez punches Vinicius Salvador of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 241 - Gorimbo vs Brahimaj

Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

UFC Fight Night: Gorimbo v Brahimaj

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe battles Ramiz Brahimaj in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe battles Ramiz Brahimaj in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Gorimbo v Brahimaj

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Ramiz Brahimaj battles Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (R-L) Ramiz Brahimaj battles Themba Gorimbo of Zimbabwe in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 241 - Williams vs Harris

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris

UFC Fight Night: Williams v Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Khaos Williams punches Carlston Harris of Guyana in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Khaos Williams punches Carlston Harris of Guyana in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Williams v Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Carlston Harris of Guyana punches Khaos Williams in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Carlston Harris of Guyana punches Khaos Williams in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 241 Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza v Murphy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Lerone Murphy of England punches Edson Barboza of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Lerone Murphy of England punches Edson Barboza of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza v Murphy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Edson Barboza of Brazil punches Lerone Murphy of England…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Edson Barboza of Brazil punches Lerone Murphy of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie