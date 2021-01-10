This graphic of Tom Brady next to George Blanda blew NFL Twitter's mind

Graphic of Brady and Blanda is blowing NFL Twitter's mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

They don't make 43-year-old star quarterbacks like they used to, folks.

Tom Brady broke another NFL record in the first quarter of his playoff debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by hitting Antonio Brown for a 36-yard touchdown pass and becoming the oldest QB in NFL history to throw for a TD in the postseason.

Brady broke the record previously held by George Blanda, who was 51 days younger than Brady when he threw a TD pass in the 1970 AFC Championship Game.

But here's the thing: Blanda didn't look 51 days younger than Brady in 1970. And that's an understatement.

Here's the graphic NBC ran during Saturday night's broadcast of the Bucs' NFC Wild Card matchup with Washington:

Both of these players are supposedly 43 years old in these photos. But NFL Twitter was having a hard time coming to terms with that fact.

These men are both the same age.pic.twitter.com/Lxp5yx9Zfa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

People used to look older pic.twitter.com/Ptr8F0iYak — Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) January 10, 2021

Jan 1 2020 Dec 31 2020 pic.twitter.com/CenL0ZfhNP — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 10, 2021

Others pointed out that Brady -- a nutrition nut who owns his own health and wellness company -- may take slightly better care of his body than Blanda did back in the day.

This is TB12’s new promotional campaign: pic.twitter.com/y63X1O6EMb — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 10, 2021

A subtle ad for the TB12 diet pic.twitter.com/eBSLcHyysH — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

oh, nothing, I just drink a lot of water! pic.twitter.com/klpldrfMsp — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 10, 2021

Never eating a night shade again pic.twitter.com/A3PwMIgFXc — The Ringer (@ringer) January 10, 2021

One of these dudes definitely smoked butts at halftime. pic.twitter.com/EH5OuPAQ94 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 10, 2021

give George Blanda a break, the man grew up during the Great Depression and his first NFL contract was for $600 https://t.co/SVqkNPSFy0 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 10, 2021

Blanda kept going until age 48 as the oldest player in NFL history, so Brady will have to extend his career well beyond his age-45 target to catch the Hall of Famer. But it sure looks like he's on the right track.