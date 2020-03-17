Sometimes, pictures can tell a more complete story than words. With that in mind, I present you with the following graphic, which displays last season's pass-rushing win-rate leaders :

The bottom-left is bad. The top-right is good. Notice where Leonard Floyd is, compared to Robert Quinn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quinn ended last season with 11.5 sacks. Floyd has 11.5 sacks over the last three seasons combined. Quinn brings 80.5 career sacks to a defense that already has Khalil Mack hunting quarterbacks. Floyd's managed just seven sacks in two seasons as Mack's running mate.

This is why Floyd is an ex-Bear. It's also why Quinn could be the final piece in what is now the scariest front-seven in the NFL.

Ryan Pace didn't just hit the upgrade button; he smashed it.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

This graphic shows how much of an upgrade Robert Quinn is for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago