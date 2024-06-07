Grapevine storms back, walks off Leander Rouse to advance to 5A state baseball championship

It seemed Grapevine ended its season with a careless defensive blunder, but it was Leander Rouse who ended up tossing away its season.

A throwing error from Leander Rouse allowed the Mustangs to secure a walk off victory in the Class 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond on Thursday. They’ll play Lucas Lovejoy (29-7-2) in the Class 5A state championship at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

FINAL | Grapevine 2, Leander Rouse 1



Chaos! Raiders go for the double play to end the game. An error allows the winning run to score.



Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the seventh inning, when Leander Rouse’s Tyler Espinosa hit a ground ball to Grapevine third baseman Ryan Williams. The throw to first was off target and first baseman Jarett Boswell made another throwing error trying to catch Espinosa taking second.

The ball got by the backup man and rolled to deep left field for a Little League home run.

It seemed as if the Raiders finally got an edge in a pitchers duel due to a sloppy Grapevine mistake. Leander Rouse, however, was also in store for a consequential defensive blunder.

Grapevine, with the season on the line, responded in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases. Senior shortstop Brenton Lee stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to tie or take the lead.

He hit a ground ball to short, and the Raiders got an out at second. Leander Rouse second baseman Rayner Heinrich tried to turn a double play to end the ballgame but the ball got loose, allowing the Mustangs to score two and win.

Prior to the hectic final frame, Grapevine’s Dasan Hill and Leander Rouse’s Gavin Silva went back and forth to keep the game scoreless.

Hill, a 6-foot-4 Dallas Baptist commit, and he delivered a quality start, allowing zero earned runs in six innings pitched. Leander Rouse tallied two hits and struck out 10 times against Hill, who allowed three walks.

One of Hill’s many highlights came in the third inning, when Leander Rouse had runners on the corners with one out due to a throwing error from Grapevine third baseman Ryan Williams. Hill kept the Raiders at bay with consecutive strikeouts.

Hill faced the same situation the following inning due to a walk, stolen base and a wild pitch. But, once again, Hill tallied two strikeouts to escape unscathed.

To cap off an phenomenal performance with the season on the line, Hill struck out consecutive batters with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. He allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 10 batters without allowing a run.

Silva tossed six 1/3 innings for the Raiders, allowing one hit and six strikeouts. Although he was not on the mound when Grapevine scored its runs, he put on the tying run and was charged with one earned run.

Grapevine won its sole state championship in 2016 and, in 2017, followed it up with a state tournament appearance. The Mustangs will look for their second state title on Saturday.