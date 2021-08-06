Breaking News:

Grapevine police offering bonuses to new 911 call operators as region faces shortage

James Hartley
·1 min read

Grapevine police need 911 call operators, and they’re willing to pay good money for anybody who will take the job.

The Grapevine Police Department is offering any qualified candidates up to $1,200 in bonuses for new hires. Anybody who joins the department as a 911 operator will receive $600 upon hire, $300 when they complete their initial probationary period and $300 after completion of a successful one-year period, according to a news release.

The success of that period is measured by passing an evaluation, according to the release.

Current full-time 911 operators have been approved for bonuses equal to $2,400, according to the release. The department did not elaborate on any specifics of the bonuses for current employees.

Many police agencies in the region have seen an increased need for 911 call operators. In Fort Worth, 911 operators for the fire department are helping take some calls for police dispatchers. Officers with Dallas police are taking shifts answering calls on their days off for overtime pay, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Grapevine police have been looking for unique ways to recruit new 911 operators, or telecommunicators. Last month, the department reached out on LinkedIn and social media, asking baristas to apply for the job.

In addition to the bonuses, new 911 operators will get benefits like paid time off, insurance, tuition reimbursement, retirement and free membership to the city’s recreation center.

Grapevine police are offering $19.67 to $27.54 an hour for full-time emergency dispatchers. Grapevine police did not say how many openings its has. Apply at grapevinepd.org/1403/recruiting.

