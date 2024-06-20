Grapeland Sandies, Sandiettes take home All-District hardware

Jun. 19—After completing another competitive season, the Grapeland Sandies and Sandiettes were recognized for their contributions on the diamond, taking home several All-District team selections in their respective districts.

The Sandies, competing in 2A-District 21, placed six on the All-District list, led by First Team pitcher Slade Harris.

Harris helped lead the Sandies to a 12-10 record, good enough to secure Grapeland a playoff berth. The Sandies would fall to Groveton in the three-game series, 2-0.

Harris benefitted from a solid defensive lineup, and a high level catcher behind the plate in Second Team section Jax Vickers. Both Vickers and Harris are recent graduates from Grapeland, and will be the lone two Sandies not to return back to the diamond next season for the team.

They leave their squad in good hands, with a strong crew of up and coming stars, including Gabe and Eli Deleon, Diego Fajardo and Aiden Owens, all of whom were Honorable Mentions this season.

The Sandiettes also cleaned house during awards season, seeing eight of their own named as All-District selections, including Morgan Terry and Trinity Luce, who were named as 2A-District 25 First Team selections.

The Sandiettes also found their way into the playoffs this season, fighting and clawing their way through the season. Things did not always go Grapeland's way during the season, but that stands as a testament to their will, never losing focus, and achieving the postseason goal.

While Terry and Luce were the lone First Team selections, Grapeland was honored with four Second Team selections and two more Honorable Mentions. Aaliyah Tryon, Haylee Jones, Hazel Martinez and Vanessa Vega-Peck graced the Second Team list, while Trinity Bush and Alayha Hopkins were bestowed Honorable Mentions.

With such a loaded list of talented players, Grapeland faithful can expect just as fun of a season next year, with potential for both teams to take a step forward.