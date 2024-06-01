Grapeland, Elkhart travel to Trinity for 7 on 7 tournament

May 31—TRINITY- The Grapeland Sandies and Elkhart Elks are getting their first taste of do-or-die competition for this summer session, as the pair of teams will be traveling today, June 1, to Trinity, to play in a state qualifying 7 on 7 football tournament, with the winner of the eight time event earning a chance to compete at the state level tournament in the coming weeks.

7 on 7 is quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in America, seeing a dramatic rise in participation over the past few years. 7 on 7 football is played with no pads and a soft shelled helmet, with no blocking or tackling allowed. The game is used to help sharpen the skills and chemistry between a quarterback and his pass catchers, while eliminating most of the risk associated with full contact football.

The Texas State 7on7 Organization is the governing body for the state 7 on 7 league, and has no association with the University Interscholastic League or the Texas High School Coaches Association, but has its own board of governors, and is backed by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, one of the biggest Texas high school sports outlets.

Both Grapeland and Elkhart will be on the same side of the bracket for the Trinity tournament, which was originally planned to be at Corrigan-Camden High School, but was moved because of weather concerns.

The Sandies will begin bracket play against New Waverly at 9:40 a.m., then will face Elkhart at 11 a.m., and San Augustine at 12:20 p.m. Elkhart will bookend their Grapeland game with San Augustine at 9:40 a.m., and New Waverly at 12:20 p.m.