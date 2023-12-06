Granville’s Varrasso headlines All-Ohio Division III and II football picks

Dante Varrasso was a game-changer in all three phases for the Granville football team this season, leading the Blue Aces to an unbeaten regular season and a third consecutive Licking County League-Buckeye Division championship, and he again has been recognized for his exploits.

Varrasso was named to the All-Ohio Division III first team as a defensive back by the Ohio Preps Sportswriters Association on Wednesday.

Granville junior quarterback Beckett Long and sophomore linebacker Kyle Kirby were named to the second team, and junior offensive lineman Jackson Pelzer was named to the third team. Earning recognition as players on the honorable mention list were senior offensive lineman Ian Rutherford and junior linebacker Cooper Phillips.

Licking Heights junior linebacker Jake Lopinto received Division II first team honors.

Watkins Memorial sophomore quarterback Drew Samsal and sophomore linebacker Rocco Paschal were named to the Division II third team, and junior running back Gerald Banks was voted to the honorable mention list.

Granville’s Dante Varrasso attempts to wrap up a Bellefontaine receiver during a Division III playoff game. Varrasso received All-Ohio recognition on Wednesday.

Varrasso made five interceptions, returning two for scores for the Blue Aces. A 1,000-yard receiver, Varrasso also caught 13 TD passes and returned a kickoff for a score.

Long piled up 2,841 passing yards and 780 rushing yards and had a hand in 42 of the Granville scores. Kirby made 103 tackles, including eight for loss, and forced two fumbles.

Pelzer and Rutherford blocked for a prolific Granville offense that totaled nearly 5,000 yards and scored 54 TDs. Phillips made 89 tackles, including six for loss.

Lopinto recorded 114 tackles, including eight for loss, for the Hornets. He also intercepted two passes and forced a fumble.

Paschal made 127 tackles for the Watkins. On the offensive side of the ball, Samsal threw for 1,867 yards and 19 TDs against just four INTs, and Banks ran for 891 yards and 12 TDs.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville’s Dante Varrasso a top DB in Division III football