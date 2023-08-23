Granville defense answers halftime wakeup call for opening victory

GRANVILLE ― With Granville down 8-6 at halftime to visiting Marion-Franklin in its home opener last Friday, quarterback Beckett Long had some choice words for his teammates.

"He really stepped up big at halftime with his speech, and kicked us in the butt a little bit," junior lineman Dylan Lane said of his classmate. "And then other guys stepped in."

The Blue Aces took Long's words to heart. They kept the Red Devils and highly-touted junior running back Tito Glass off the board, shutting them out and rolling on to a 27-8 victory. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Glass has committed to Miami of Ohio.

Granville's Ian Rutherford (left) and Kyle Kirby (right) take down Marion-Franklin's Tito Glass during the Blue Aces' season-opening 27-8 win on Aug. 18, 2023 at Walter Hodges Stadium.

As is usually the case, sophomore linebacker Kyle Kirby made his presence known with a big hit on Glass, "I think it even made their coaches take notice," coach Wes Schroeder said.

"Any time he got the ball, we had to hit him, every time," said Kirby, who was all over the field with 11 tackles, 16 assists and three tackles for loss. "It was wear him down, wear him down."

Schroeder said Glass is one of the best backs they've faced during his tenure at Granville.

"He broke a lot of tackles, and was also very quick," said Lane, who had three tackles, six assists and 1.5 tackles for loss from his defensive tackle spot. "Every time he had the ball, we had to be there and get out there."

At 6-2, 185 pounds, Lane is not your typical defensive lineman, but plays much bigger than his size, as do many of the Blue Aces.

"It's mostly technique," he said. "The coaches always tell us, the lower man wins."

Check out the 2023 Licking County high school football schedule

Senior linebacker Drew Vahalik returned from a knee injury to add 4.5 tackles and 5 assists for Granville, which also had to shut down other weapons for Marion-Franklin, the Columbus City League South co-champion last season.

"They had a receiver who ran :10.42 in the 100 and was second in the state," Schroeder said. "We had to do our jobs, be disciplined and be true to who we are."

Added Kirby: "We did a really good job of shutting down their outside runs. We had to get more guys to the ball."

In his first-ever varsity start, Long completed 11-of-19 passes for 189 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions while also running for a score. In his first start varsity start at tailback, senior Noah Musick churned for 158 yards on 23 carries, while Kirby added 55 yards in eight attempts. Dante Varrasso hauled in a long touchdown pass from Long and caught five passes for 109 yards.

Schroeder said his team committed some uncharacteristic mistakes. "We fumbled the ball into the end zone from the 1-yardline, and had a false start on 4th-and-3."

Mistakes will have to be at a minimum this Friday when the Blue Aces travel to Clear Fork, which always plays them tough and is coming off a 17-14 double overtime win against Lucas.

"They have a new coach but have the same identity," Schroeder said. "They're hard nosed and run out of the offset I. They have an athletic quarterback and are big up front."

Lane admitted the Marion-Franklin win was not Granville's best effort. "But we've cleaned it up," he said.

Added Kirby: "Clear Fork is well disciplined, and we can't make those same mistakes against them."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville defense answers halftime wakeup call for opening victory