Grantsville sweeps Growden; Bedford edges T&E

Jun. 14—GRANTSVILLE — Robert Deatelhauser homered twice to lead Grantsville SAL to a pair of routs of Growden Heating and Cooling Thursday.

Grantsville rolled 11-0 and 21-0 to improve its season record to 7-0 atop the Hot Stove Senior Division standings.

In Grantsville's 11-run opening victory, Devin McKenzie went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Wyatt Hull ended 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Deatelhauser homered and drove in a pair, Paxton Julio doubled and Aadin Tice drove in a pair.

Grantsville's Aadin Tice held Growden to just one hit over five shutout innings, fanning three and walking two.

Christian Riley took the loss on the mound for Growden

In the second leg of the doubleheader, Deatelhauer hit another big fly, this time driving in three, and Cole Folk also homered as part of a monster 3-for-4, six-RBI, three-run performance. Bailey Turner doubled twice, Folk added a double and Hunter Beitzel also tallied a two-bagger. Noah Bolden singled twice.

Tice earned the win on the bump tossing three shutout innings of two-hit ball, striking out three and walking none. Folk tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a pair of Ks.

Nick Brown was dealt the loss for Growden. All four of Growden's hits over the two games were singles.

Grantsville is at Rush Services on Monday at 6 p.m. at Northern High. Growden hosts Potomac Pro on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Junior Division

Bedford 5, T&E Arborist 4

POTOMAC PARK — Bedford held off a late T&E Arborist rally Thursday to score a Junior Division victory.

T&E plated two runs in the seventh to trim the deficit to a run after a two-run double by Ryder Lewis.

However, some heads-up defense erased the runner in scoring position, as Bedford cut him down trying to advance to third on a ground ball. Jude Chamberlain then recorded the final out with a strikeout for the save.

Matt Shaffer doubled and had three RBIs for Bedford, and Darian Berkstresser also doubled.

Blake Cragan was the the winning pitcher, surrendering two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts to four walks in six frames of work.

Ryder Lewis added a double for T&E Arborist. Reid Robison was dealt the defeat on the mound, though he was solid allowing five runs (four earned) over five innings.

Bedford faces Rice Realtor on Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. T&E Arborist plays host to Outdoor Power Monday at 7 p.m. at Westmar Middle.