Grantsville routs Growden; Potomac Pro downs Chessie; Rotary comes back on T&E

Jun. 22—POTOMAC PARK — Aadin Tice had three hits and four RBIs, and Grantsville SAL rolled to a five-inning rout over Growden, 16-0, on Friday at Memorial Field in a Hot Stove Senior Division game.

Nick Brown held the Grantsville bats at bay through three innings, and the deficit stood at 2-0 entering the fourth before Grantsville (10-0) exploded or five runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Robert Deatelhauser went 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Cole Folk was 2 for 4 with a triple, Dawson Tice drove in a pair and Aadin Tice doubled.

Landon Yoder was the winning pitcher, tossing four shutout innings of one-hit ball with six Ks and no walks. Folk threw a scoreless fifth in relief.

Brown allowed two runs on three hits through four innings for Growden. His bullpen allowed 14 runs on eight hits and 10 walks over the final two frames.

Grantsville hosts Riverside Sports on Monday at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Park. Growden hosts Chessie Federal Credit Union on Monday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field.

In another key Senior Division matchup, Rush Services defeated Riverside Sports, 10-0, Friday. Stats from that game were not reported.

Potomac Pro 5, Chessie FCU 2

POTOMAC PARK — Potomac Pro plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and beat Chessie Federal Credit Union on Friday night at Memorial Field in a Senior Division game.

Fisher plated the go-ahead run and Davis followed with a two-run double to blow the game open. Only first names were provided and a roster has not been sent to the Times-News.

Bauer and Stewart also doubled for Potomac Pro. Zufall struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings, and Stewart earned the win in relief.

Carver Robeson was dealt the loss for Chessie despite striking out 14 in 5 2/3 frames. He allowed five runs on seven hits and walked four.

Ryan Krumpach drove in both of Chessie's runs.

Chessie takes on Growden on Monday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field. Potomac Pro faces Rush Services on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Junior Division

Rotary 11, T&E Arborist 8

POTOMAC PARK — Cumberland Rotary overcame an 8-3 deficit to defeat T&E Arborist Friday at Hamilton Field.

The go-ahead run scored on an error during a four-run fourth inning, Rotary's second in a row.

Channing Logsdon was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Rotary, and Isaiah Welsh and Carson Carlile also doubled.

Logsdon earned the victory on the mound in relief, allowing a run on two hits over the final 3 2/3 inning with nine strikeouts and four walks. Daulton Harper started the game on the bump.

Jaren Vasquez led the T&E offense by going 3 or 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jeremiah Woolard and Evelyn Steiding tallied two RBIs apiece.

Vasquez was dealt the loss in relief.

Rotary (8-1-1) takes on Rice Realtor Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. T&E faces Cumberland Optimist Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field.