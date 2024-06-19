Grantsville beats rival Rush Services; Outdoor Power tops T&E

Jun. 19—ACCIDENT — Grantsville SAL exploded for nine runs in the third inning Monday to topple rival Rush Services, 14-8, in a Hot Stove Senior Division contest at Northern High School.

Wyatt Hull was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Grantsville (8-0), and Cole Folk and Devin McKenzie each singled twice. Aadin Tice scored three times, and Folk and Hull scored twice apiece.

Tice earned the win tossing five frames of relief, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Hunter Livengood doubled, singled and had three RBIs to lead the Rush Services' offense, and Timmy Brands had two hits and scored four runs.

Grantsville hosts Potomac Pro on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Park. Rush Services takes on Growden Heating and Cooling at the same time at Memorial Field.

In other Senior Division action, Riverside Sports defeated EAD, 8-2, Monday at Memorial Field. Neither team submitted a box score of the game to the Times-News.

Junior Division Outdoor Power 8 T&E Arborist 2

LONACONING — Dylan Irons struck out 10, Max Fradiska had three hits and Outdoor Power scored in 6 of 7 innings to cruise past T&E Arborist on Monday.

Fradiska also scored three runs, Irons tripled and Clay Bailey singled twice.

Irons earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings. Bailey pitched two scoreless in relief with three strikeouts.

Reid Robison was dealt the loss for T&E, surrendering three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks over six frames.

Jeremiah Woolard singled twice for half of T&E's base hits.

Outdoor Power faces Cumberland Optimist on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. T&E is at Cumberland Rotary on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field.