Grant Williams wants this nickname after performance vs. Nikola Jokic

Grant Williams stepped up to help the Boston Celtics neutralize Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on Sunday night. Now, he wants a new nickname in honor of the performance.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, shot just 5-for-19 in the first half and 8-for-23 for the game to finish with 23 points. His 34.8% field goal percentage marked his lowest in a game this season.

Williams played a significant role in Jokic's struggles. The 23-year-old played rock-solid defense and made the highlight reel with an emphatic block on the man nicknamed "the Joker".

GRANT SHOWING NIKOLA JOKIC NO MERCY ðŸš« pic.twitter.com/r9Z7DJuk9c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2022

After the Celtics' 124-104 win, Jaylen Brown informed the media of Williams' new self-proclaimed nickname.

"Grant did a great job," Brown said of Williams' defense on Jokic. "He wanted me to tell the media he wants his nickname to be Batman. I said I don’t know about that one Grant."

Jaylen Brown on Grant Williams' nickname: "He wants me to tell the media that he wants his nickname to be Batman, I said I don't know about that one Grant" @FCHWPO @Grant2Will ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/xxfCaL4tQO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2022

"Grant played great tonight. But I'm going to call him Grant, not no damned Batman," Jayson Tatum said about Williams' nickname request.

OK, so the Batman nickname may not catch on, but Williams' performance vs. the Joker was impressive nonetheless. He also stood out offensively with 13 points off the bench.

Williams and the C's will look to keep it rolling when they visit the Oklahoma Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston has won all three of its games on its trip out west by 20 points or more.