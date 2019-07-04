Grant Williams, Tacko Fall forging a bond during summer league originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Ahead of summer league action, Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams has been one of the team's most vocal players out on the court. Thus, it's no surprise to see that he has been connecting with some of his teammates after just a few practices.

Notably, Williams appears to be forging a bond with the Celtics' 7-foot-6 center, Tacko Fall. The UCF product signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics and will play with them during the summer league.

At Wednesday's practice, Williams talked up Fall a bit and gave an interesting anecdote about Fall's size compared to his.

"Tacko's my guy!" said Williams to our own Chris Forsberg. "He's a big boy. He's massive. I feel like I'm a baby [next to him]. I gave him a hug just now and he enveloped me. I've never felt that way in my life."

It's easy to imagine Fall "enveloping" someone in a hug, even if it is the 6-foot-8 Williams. Fall is just that big, and that's what might give him a chance to make some waves with the Celtics this summer.

That wasn't the only interaction between Williams and Fall yesterday. After Fall posted a picture of himself on Instagram, Williams commented on it simply saying hello to Fall.

It certainly seems like these two rookies like each other. Perhaps this is the start of a budding friendship between them.

We'll see if they can continue to build chemistry when they get on the floor for Celtics summer league action. The Celtics first game will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The action can be seen on NBC Sports Boston or streamed on the My Teams app.

