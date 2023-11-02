Grant Williams sinks the shot at the buzzer
Grant Williams sinks the shot at the buzzer, 11/01/2023
The Rangers shortstop could not be stopped.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like. Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Larson is the only one of the four drivers racing for the title who has won a championship.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.