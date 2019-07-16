Grant Williams' Celtics career is just getting started, but he's already saying all the right things.

In a video posted by the NBA Draft Twitter account, the C's rookie delivered a brief message to fans positively reflecting on his first NBA Summer League experience.

Watch below:

"Honestly, my first Summer League experience was incredible," Williams said. "I was honored to represent the Boston Celtics franchise and to learn a lot of great things from a lot of talented people. I got to enjoy my teammates and make lifelong relationships. I wouldn't trade it for the world, I'm excited for the season, let's go Celtics."

Williams, who was drafted out of Tennessee with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, impressed in his five Summer League appearances. The 20-year-old forward averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

If Williams' play in his rookie year is as encouraging as his attitude, he'll be well on his way to becoming a fan favorite in Boston.

Grant Williams has message for Celtics fans after 'incredible' NBA Summer League experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston