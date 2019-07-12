Grant Williams had a great reaction to Grayson Allen's Summer League antics

Grayson Allen was back on his instigating act Thursday night in Las Vegas. But Grant Williams wasn't taking the bait.

Allen was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA Summer League game against the Boston Celtics after earning two flagrant fouls in short succession, both of which came in dust-ups with Williams.

The Celtics rookie kept his cool, though, walking toward Allen with a smile but declining retaliation after the Grizzlies guard smacked his head to pick up his second flagrant.

GRAYSON ALLEN WILDING LMAOOOOOO 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BXWYSXIeYp — Chris Montano (@gswchris) July 12, 2019

Williams also took the high road after the game ... but not before throwing a little jab at Allen.

"(I laughed it off) a little bit," Williams said. "I joke around because where I grew up is different.

"So I was like, ‘Let me relax and go on and keep playing, just what my team needs.' "

Williams, who was born in Houston but grew up in Charlotte, N.C., finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Boston's blowout win, while Allen's night ended early in the fourth quarter.

Williams stopped short of bad-mouthing the former Duke star, though.

"He's a competitor," Williams said of Allen. "Don't take anything personally. I've always thought of it as you wind up in the game, things like that happen. So you respect him, he's a talented player.

"He's a guy who did really great things at Duke, he's good friends with a couple of my friends, so I didn't take it personally. It was just a matter of competing on the court."

The Celtics are 4-0 entering the Summer League playoffs, where they'll face Allen's Grizzlies again Saturday in the quarterfinals.

