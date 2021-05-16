Grant Williams with a dunk vs the New York Knicks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Grant Williams (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 05/16/2021
Grant Williams (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 05/16/2021
Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
Andre Muniz talks about not only beating the legend, Jacare Souza, but breaking his arm while submitting him at UFC 262. UFC 262 video: Andre Muniz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
With the playoffs right around the corner, it's time to look at who could be a key difference-maker this postseason.
The majority of the league skipped the anthem.
For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.
Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.
As the season winds downs, Bradley Beal returns for the final game of the season with the NBA scoring title on his mind.
The long, difficult process of learning the New England Patriots playbook has begun for the team's 2021 NFL Draft picks, including rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
The Dallas Cowboys have started their rookie minicamp practices, how are the rookies doing? Is Dak Prescott ready for practice? How are RBs?
Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.
The game slowed down for Scott Stallings during Friday's round at the Byron Nelson, but it picked up on Saturday.
"My goal out here, my purpose, is to help humanity and I can't sit here and not address that," he said.
Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia