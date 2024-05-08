Grant Williams was disappointed by how the Boston Celtics honored his return

Grant Williams was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 22nd overall selection of the 2019 NBA draft, and the North Carolina native played all four seasons of his rookie contract with the Celtics. Over that time, Williams grew with Boston, becoming a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

He also won the Celtics a postseason game, and even weathered Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antentokounmpo planting his size 900 sneakers on his head without leaving the game. So if Williams was irked when he got a 15-second video “tribute” on his return to Boston, it’s understandable.

The former Boston big man opened up about the perceived slight in a recent interview with CLNS Media’s “Cedric Maxwell” podcast cohosts. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire