Grant Thornton Invitational: 16 teams, unique format and TV info
Sixteen teams comprised of top PGA Tour and LPGA players will compete in the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.
The 54-hole event begins Friday, Dec. 8 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and will employ scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here's a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:
Round 1: Scramble
Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.
Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)
Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.
Round 3: Modified fourball
Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.
Here are the 16 teams:
Sahith Theegala-Rose Zhang
Rickie Fowler-Lexi Thompson
Tony Finau-Nelly Korda
Jason Day-Lydia Ko
Corey Conners-Brooke Henderson
Joel Dahmen-Lilia Vu
Justin Rose-Charley Hull
Denny McCarthy-Megan Khang
Harris English-Celine Boutier
Billy Horschel-Andrea Lee
Russell Henley-Mel Reid
Tom Hoge-Cheyenne Knight
Ludvig Åberg-Madelene Sagstrom
Cameron Champ-Allisen Corpuz
Nick Taylor-Ruoning Yin
Lucas Glover-Leona Maguire
And here is how you can watch all of the action on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET):
Friday
1-4PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday
2-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
3-5PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday
1-2PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
2-4PM: NBC/Peacock