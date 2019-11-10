Grant scores 24 to lead Bryant over Cornell 82-81

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) -- Adam Grant scored 24 points and Benson Lin added 16 as Bryant narrowly beat Cornell 82-81 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs led 79-75 heading into the final minute. Grant made one of two free throws for a five-point lead with 40 seconds remaining. He made two free throws with 20 seconds left and Bryant led 82-75.

Thurston McCarty made a three-point play to draw Cornell within 82-78, Charles Pride missed the front end of a one-and-one for Bryant and Jimmy Boeheim made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to draw Cornell within one. Grant was fouled with one second left, missed the front end, and time ran out.

Bryant led 42-34 at halftime and never trailed in the second half although there a couple of ties early on.

Pride scored 12 points and Mikail Simmons had 11 points for Bryant (1-2).

Boeheim had 20 points for the Big Red (1-1). McCarty added 17 points and Jordan Jones scored 14.

