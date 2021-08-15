Grant Riller with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors

NBA.com

The Celtics defeated the 76ers, 100-80. Carsen Edwards recorded 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, while Aaron Nesmith added 13 points and six rebounds in the victory. Isaiah Joe tallied 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 4-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the 76ers fall to 2-1.