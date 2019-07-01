Grant Paulsen: Why Case Keenum should start over Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The moment the Washington Redskins selected Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the team knew it would have a quarterback battle this offseason and into training camp.

Will rookie Haskins start in Game 1 for the Redskins? Will he even be ready? Or will the team turn to veteran Case Keenum - who Washington traded for prior to the draft - to lead the way while Haskins prepares still for the next level.

We asked our analysts to weigh in, and Grant Paulsen said if he were in Redskins coach Jay Gruden's position, the 106.7 The Fan radio host and NBC Sports Washington analyst would go with Keenum - at least at first. He said Haskins' development is what matters most.

"He's got just [14] starts since he was playing at Bullis high school," Paulsen said. "His inexperience is going to become very evident come the preseason, come training camp. This is a guy that needs reps. He's got a lot to learn.

"He was a dominant quarterback, a prolific passer at Ohio State, but there are a lot of things he's going to experience in the NFL that he has not seen yet."

The 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist led the nation with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns with a 70.0 completion percentage.

But, as Paulsen pointed out, he also entered last season with only 171 plays on offense from his freshman year, and he started in every game in the Buckeyes' 13-1 season.

However, Paulsen added that perhaps by the time Week 5 or 6 roll around, Haskins could be up to speed and ready to assume the starting job - assuming some catastrophic situation doesn't change the situation.

Paulsen's explanation for not immediately starting the high-profile quarterback could, however, intrigue Redskins fans, even if they don't love the idea of drafting him that high and not getting him on the field. He broke down two primary benefits he sees in this hypothetical situation.

"I think you've got a very arduous portion of your schedule to begin the year," he continued. "Second, I think it will give fans something to look forward to. It'll give them something to chant for if things do get ugly those first few games."

THE DWAYNE DECISION