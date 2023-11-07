Grant Nelson, Aaron Estrada dominate in Alabama basketball debut for win over Morehead State

Before Monday, the most recent time Alabama basketball had played a game at Coleman Coliseum was March 1. That day, the Crimson Tide was busy beating Auburn in overtime, winning the SEC, then cutting down the nets.

Fast forward to Nov. 6 when the Crimson Tide faced Morehead State, and a drastically different group wore Alabama uniforms. Gone were the likes of Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako, among others. Only Mark Sears, Nick Pringle and Rylan Griffen remained from a season ago.

It made for plenty of intrigue as to what newcomers would do and how they would look. It's only one performance, but many of the newbies showed promise and flat out dominated at times.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a flaming hot start offensively that eventually simmered, but that alone was enough to build a lead from which Morehead State could never come back as Alabama won 105-73 in the season opener.

The Crimson Tide wasn't crisp at all times, but there's plenty on which to build from the first game.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 24 Alabama (1-0) and Morehead State (0-1).

NATE OATS: How Nate Oats turned offseason curveballs into home runs for Alabama basketball

MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears

Aaron Estrada leads hot start

The Hofstra transfer impressed from the jump. He scored during the first possession of the season, and it wasn't a layup either; Estrada knocked down a triple.

He went to work from there. He was at the forefront of Alabama's hot start offensively. Estrada didn't miss a shot until 2:43 remained in the first half. He finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists, having shot 7-for-10.

Grant Nelson lives up to hype in debut

The North Dakota State transfer imposed his will from the start. The second possession of the game, he bodied a defender and walked him to the basket. Then Nelson dunked.

He hit another dunk that riled up the crowd with about seven minutes left in the game to give Alabama an 87-64 lead.

Nelson also knocked down shots from deep. That's what was most impressive about Nelson; sure he's got length, but he darn near looks like a guard with the way he plays at times. He tallied 24 points and seven rebounds while going 7 of 12 from the field and knocking down all eight free throws.

Jarin Stevenson flashes potential in second half

Add one more newcomer to the list who had some sharp moments.

Stevenson, a freshman forward, had a fairly quiet first half, but then he got going in the second. He hit a few triples and also dunked just over five minutes into the second half.

Areas to clean up

The defense is going to need some work and fine tuning. Rebounding also could have been better at times. Morehead State was outrebounding Alabama at halftime 17-13.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball: Grant Nelson, Aaron Estrada cruise in season opener