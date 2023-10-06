Grant Neal on longtime Niners pal Christian McCaffrey and dual-champ aspirations before Bellator 300

SAN DIEGO – Grant Neal has things mapped out for the long-term future in his career. He’s also got Sunday figured out.

Neal’s plan is to beat Romero Cotton in their middleweight bout at Bellator 300 in San Diego on Saturday. Then Sunday, he can head north to watch his longtime friend Christian McCaffrey try to get to 5-0 this season with the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey’s early start to the 2023 season has his name being mentioned in MVP conversations.

Down the road, Neal has plans to be an MVP of his own by winning titles in two divisions. Saturday, he fights at 185 for the first time after he spent the first nine fights of his career at light heavyweight – where he plans to return one day to go after a belt.

Neal talked about that and more at Thursday’s Bellator 300 media day in San Diego.

Check out the full interview in the video above. Bellator 300 takes place Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The main card, which features three title fights, airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

