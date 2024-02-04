Grant McCasland calls Texas Tech basketball's home loss to Cincinnati 'unacceptable'
Grant McCasland called the Texas Tech basketball team's 75-72 home loss to Cincinnati "unacceptable."
Grant McCasland called the Texas Tech basketball team's 75-72 home loss to Cincinnati "unacceptable."
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.