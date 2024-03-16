Advertisement
Grant leads Duquesne past St. Bonaventure 70-60 for spot in Atlantic 10 title game

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure's Daryl Banks III reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure's Daryl Banks III reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure's Mika Adams-Woods reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure's Mika Adams-Woods reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne's Jakub Necas heads toward the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Jakub Necas heads toward the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne's Jakub Necas dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Jakub Necas dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure players react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure players react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure's Noel Brown (20) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure's Noel Brown (20) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure's Daryl Banks III (5) drives to the basket ahead of Duquesne's Jimmy Clark III during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure's Daryl Banks III (5) drives to the basket ahead of Duquesne's Jimmy Clark III during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant, front, drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant, front, drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant, front right, lays up the ball ahead of St. Bonaventure's Mika Adams-Woods during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant, front right, lays up the ball ahead of St. Bonaventure's Mika Adams-Woods during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • Duquesne's Kareem Rozier (32) speaks to teammate Dae Dae Grant (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Duquesne's Kareem Rozier (32) speaks to teammate Dae Dae Grant (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • St. Bonaventure guard Daryl Banks III (5) drives to the basket against Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    St. Bonaventure guard Daryl Banks III (5) drives to the basket against Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
NEW YORK (AP) — Dae Dae Grant sank six 3-pointers and scored 27 to guide Duquesne to a 70-60 victory over St. Bonaventure in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

The sixth-seeded Dukes (23-11) will take a seven-game win streak into Sunday's title game against defending tournament champion VCU (22-12), the No. 4 seed.

Duquesne is aiming for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1977 and its sixth overall. That was the first season for the Atlantic 10 and the Dukes beat Villanova 57-54 in the championship game to earn the automatic bid. They lost to Pittsburgh in the 1981 title game 64-60 and fell to Temple 69-64 for the 2009 title.

Grant missed just five of 15 shots — three from 3-point range — for the Dukes, who beat the No. 7 seed Bonnies (20-13) for a third time this season. Jimmy Clark III filled the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Freshman Jake DiMichele totaled 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points off the bench to lead St. Bonaventure. Assa Essamvous scored 10.

